Evening Sweetwater County Weather: June 8, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 8, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 75. Light west southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 92.