Evening Sweetwater County Weather: June 9, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 9, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 76. Very windy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 28 to 38 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Very windy, with a west southwest wind 28 to 38 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 92.