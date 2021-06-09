Evening Sweetwater County Weather: June 9, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 9, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 76. Very windy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 28 to 38 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Very windy, with a west southwest wind 28 to 38 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Friday — Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 51.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 92.