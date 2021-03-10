Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 10, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 10, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Isolated snow showers after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday — Scattered snow showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night — Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday — A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night — A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday — Snow likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night — A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Sunday — A chance of snow before 3pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.