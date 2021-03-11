Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 11, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 11, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday — A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night — A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday — A chance of snow before 11am, then a chance of snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday Night — Snow showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday — A chance of snow before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday — A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.