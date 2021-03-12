Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 12, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 12, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday — A 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow between noon and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday Night — Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow before 1am, then patchy blowing snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Sunday — Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday — Partly sunny, with a high near 44.