Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 13, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 13, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Snow. Patchy blowing snow after 5pm. High near 32. Windy, with a north northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight – Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Widespread blowing snow, mainly after 9pm. Steady temperature around 28. Very windy, with a north northeast wind 31 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Sunday – Snow likely, mainly before 10am. Widespread blowing snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Very windy, with a north northeast wind 32 to 37 mph decreasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming east 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.