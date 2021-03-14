Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 14, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 14, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Snow likely, mainly before 4pm. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Windy, with a north northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 8pm. Patchy blowing snow before 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Windy, with a north northeast wind 20 to 25 mph becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday – A slight chance of snow after 3pm, mixing with rain after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.