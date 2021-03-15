Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 15, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 15, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Tuesday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight.
Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Light south southwest wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.
Saturday Night — A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Sunday — A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.