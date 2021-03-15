Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 15, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 15, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Tuesday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Light south southwest wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Saturday Night — A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday — A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.