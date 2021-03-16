Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 16, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 16, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. East northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 22. South wind around 6 mph.
Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph.
Friday Night — A slight chance of rain showers after midnight, mixing with snow after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday — A chance of snow showers before 1 pm, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Sunday — A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.