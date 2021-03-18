Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 18, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 18, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday — A chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then rain likely after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night — A slight chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 9 p.m. and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday — A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night — A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.