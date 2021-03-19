Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 19, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 19, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday — A slight chance of snow before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., then a chance of rain after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night — A chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Tuesday — A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Thursday — A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.