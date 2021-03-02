Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 2, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 2, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 15. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 38. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.

Wednesday Night — Increasing clouds, with a low around 20. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.