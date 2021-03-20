Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 20, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 20, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Advertisement

This Afternoon – A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Rain and snow likely before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow between 10pm and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow between 8am and 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Advertisement

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Thursday – Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Friday – Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.