Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 21, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 21, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming northeast 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers after noon, mixing with rain after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Isolated snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.