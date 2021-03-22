Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 22, 2021

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 22, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Advertisement

Tonight — A chance of sprinkles and flurries before 2am, then a chance of flurries between 2am and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday — A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night — A chance of sprinkles and flurries before 7pm, then a chance of flurries between 7pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 43. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday — Scattered snow showers after noon, mixing with rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night — A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday — A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.