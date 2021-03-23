Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 23, 2021

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 23, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Advertisement

Tonight — A chance of sprinkles and flurries before 8pm, then a chance of flurries between 8pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday — Scattered snow showers after noon, mixing with rain after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night — A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Advertisement

Friday — Scattered snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.