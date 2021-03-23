Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 23, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 23, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — A chance of sprinkles and flurries before 8pm, then a chance of flurries between 8pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday — Scattered snow showers after noon, mixing with rain after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night — A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday — Scattered snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 50.
Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 56.
Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.