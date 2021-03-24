Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 24, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 24, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday — A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night — Scattered rain and snow showers before 7pm, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday — A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 27. Breezy.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.
Sunday Night — Clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.
Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.
Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.