Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 24, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 24, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday — A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night — Scattered rain and snow showers before 7pm, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday — A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.