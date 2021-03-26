Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 26, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 26, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Scattered snow showers, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night — Clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Windy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming west 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Windy.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Blustery.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 55.