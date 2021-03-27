Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 27, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 27, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night — Clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Windy, with a southwest wind 23 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 32 mph decreasing to 11 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Blustery.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.