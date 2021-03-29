Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 29, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 29, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. Very windy, with a west northwest wind 27 to 37 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night — Clear, with a low around 34.
Friday — Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.
Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.
Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.