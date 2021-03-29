Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 29, 2021

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 29, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. Very windy, with a west northwest wind 27 to 37 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night — Clear, with a low around 34.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.