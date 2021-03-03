Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 3, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 3, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Isolated snow showers after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday — Scattered snow showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 45. West southwest wind around 7 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday — A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Monday Night — A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Tuesday — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.