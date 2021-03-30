Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 30, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 30, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Blustery, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night — Clear, with a low around 33. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.