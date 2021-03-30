Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 30, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 30, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Blustery, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night — Clear, with a low around 33. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday — Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.
Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.