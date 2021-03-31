Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 31, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 31, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Clear, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night — Clear, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Tuesday — A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.