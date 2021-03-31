Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 31, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 31, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Clear, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night — Clear, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Friday — Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.
Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.
Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.
Tuesday — A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.