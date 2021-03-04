Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 4, 2021

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 4, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Advertisement

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 20. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Tuesday — A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Wednesday — A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.