Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 4, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 4, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Friday — Sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 20. South wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.
Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.
Tuesday — A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.
Tuesday Night — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.
Wednesday — A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.