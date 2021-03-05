Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 5, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 5, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Light and variable wind.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.