Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 7, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 7, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southeast wind around 9 mph.
Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind around 11 mph becoming west after midnight.
Tuesday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night — Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday — Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Thursday — Isolated snow showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.
Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.