Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 7, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 7, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southeast wind around 9 mph.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind around 11 mph becoming west after midnight.

Tuesday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night — Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday — Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday — Isolated snow showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.