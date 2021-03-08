Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 8, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 8, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday — A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 6 to 11 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night — Snow showers likely, mainly before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday — A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday — Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.