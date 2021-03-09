Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 9, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 9, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Snow showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 21. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday — Snow showers likely, mainly before 9am. Patchy blowing snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday Night — A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Thursday — A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a southeast wind 9 to 18 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Saturday — A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Saturday Night — A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.