Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 1, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 1, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday — Scattered showers before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night — Rain showers likely before midnight, then rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday — A chance of snow before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow between 9am and 10am, then a chance of rain after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday — A 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.