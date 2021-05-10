Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 10, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 7, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Scattered rain showers before 8pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 8pm and midnight, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday — Scattered snow showers before 11am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 11am and noon, then a slight chance of rain showers after noon. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Northeast wind around 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the evening.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday — Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday — Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.