Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 11, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 11, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday — A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday — A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.