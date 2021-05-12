Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 12, 2021

[adrotate group=”18″]

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 12, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday — A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east in the evening.

Saturday — A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday — A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday — A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday — A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.