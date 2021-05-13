Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 13, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 13, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday — A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Sunday — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.