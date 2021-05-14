Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 14, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 14, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday — A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind around 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North northwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night — A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around -28.

Thursday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.