Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 15, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 15, 2021) — At 2:45 p.m. a doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm northwest of Buckboard Marina, the U.S. National Weather Service reports.

Hail the size of peas are possible to strike at the speed of 30 miles per hour.

If on or near Flaming Gorge Reservoir, get out of the water and move.

People in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter.

This report is provided by U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and 10pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday — Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night — Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday — A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Thursday Night — A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Friday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.