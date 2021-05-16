Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 16, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 15, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers between midnight and 1am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday — Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night — Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light west wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light west southwest wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday — A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Thursday Night — A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Friday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Saturday — A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.