Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 17, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 17, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Tonight — A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday — Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night — Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday — A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sponsor

Thursday Night — A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday — A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Friday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday — A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday — A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.