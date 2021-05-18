Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 18, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 18, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a northwest wind 8 to 17 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday — A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday — A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.