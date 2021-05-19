Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 19, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 19, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with a south wind 19 to 29 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Friday — A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night — A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday — A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 71.