Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 20, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 20, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with a south southwest wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Friday — Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night — Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a south wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday — Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night — Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday — Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night — A 40 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.