Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 21, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 21, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday — Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night — Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday — A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a south southeast wind 16 to 26 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Wednesday — A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.