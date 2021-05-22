Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 22, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 22, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1am and 3am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between noon and 4pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy, with a south wind 14 to 24 mph becoming southwest 24 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Windy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.