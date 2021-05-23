Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 23, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 23, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.