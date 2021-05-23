Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 23, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 23, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.