Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 24, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 24, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 71. Light west southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.