Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 25, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 25, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday — Isolated showers between 2pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Windy, with a west northwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday — Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night — A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Memorial Day — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.