Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 26, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 26, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Windy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 28 mph decreasing to 7 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday — Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Memorial Day — Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.