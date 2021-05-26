Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 26, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 26, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Windy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 28 mph decreasing to 7 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday — Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Memorial Day — Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.