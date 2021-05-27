Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 27, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 27, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Memorial Day — A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday— Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 79.