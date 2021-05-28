Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 28, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 1, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 16 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Memorial Day — Sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 82.