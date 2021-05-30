Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 30, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 30, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Memorial Day — Sunny, with a high near 71. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Sponsor

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.