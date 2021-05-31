Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 31, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 31, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west southwest.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.